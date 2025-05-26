Liverpool and Newcastle United ready to battle for 10-goal Premier League star

Liverpool are stepping up their efforts to sign a new striker as they prepare for the potential departure of Darwin Nunez this summer.

The club have identified a Premier League attacker as a prime candidate to bolster their attacking options. However, they face stiff competition from Newcastle United, who are also keen on securing the player’s services.

According to talkSPORT, both Liverpool and Newcastle United are competing for the signature of Brighton attacker Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian attacker has impressed a number of clubs this season after his impressive performances.

With 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season for the Premier League side, Pedro has shown his quality.

Liverpool would have to pay a premium to sign Pedro

As per the report, Brighton value Pedro at £100m which means both the clubs would have to pay a significant transfer fee to bring him to their club.

The 23-year-old, who was signed from Watford, has been a revelation at Brighton.

His goal scoring quality and the way he links up with his teammates is an attribute that is highly appreciated by the clubs interested in signing him.

Just like Liverpool are looking to replace Nunez this summer after a disappointing season at Anfield, the Magpies are looking to replace Callum Wilson who is on his way out of the club this summer.

Eddie Howe wants a back up option for Alexander Isak, someone who can challenge the Sweden international striker.

Pedro would prefer to move to Anfield

It remains to be seen who wins the race to sign the Brighton man. With both clubs now able to provide Champions League football next season, Pedro has a decision to make.

The promising Liverpool project would make much more sense for him at the moment than the Newcastle United one.

If Nunez leaves, Pedro can become the leading attacker for Liverpool heading into next season.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is another player being eyed by the Merseyside club this summer.

