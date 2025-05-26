Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, gestures during a Premier League match (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is attracting significant interest in the transfer market, with Bundesliga and Premier League clubs competing to sign the English talent.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Nottingham Forest, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen, in particular, are actively involved in the transfer process, recognising the player’s development potential.

Liverpool have struggled to provide Quansah with sufficient playing time due to their strong defensive lineup, which includes Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, and Joe Gomez. As a result, the young defender’s desire to leave has grown. The club is planning to sell Quansah for approximately €30-35 million to generate funds for new signings.

Borussia Dortmund are keen on acquiring Quansah, given their successful track record with English players. The German club, well known for its focus on developing young talents, believes that this transfer would be mutually beneficial for both the player and the team. Bayer Leverkusen are also eager to add Quansah to their squad as part of their efforts to strengthen their defensive line.

Five Premier League clubs keen

Nottingham Forest are among the clubs displaying the most serious interest in Quansah.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United, Brentford, AFC Bournemouth, and Everton have also emerged as potential destinations, offering the young defender opportunities for regular game time.

Jarell Quansah needs to move on

The 22-year-old has shown his ability during his cameos with Liverpool, and there is no doubt that he is a tremendous prospect. With regular gametime, he could develop into a quality player in future. Quansah has been hailed as “amazing” by Alexis Mac Allister earlier.

He needs to move on in order to continue his development with ample first-team action. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential, and he could easily justify the outlay in the future.