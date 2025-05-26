‘Good opportunity’ – Liverpool star confirms talks with Saudi club

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz celebrate Liverpool's title win at Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The long-running saga surrounding Liverpool’s star Mohamed Salah and a potential move to Saudi Arabia has finally ended but only after coming close to a dramatic move in his career.

Earlier this season, the attacker found himself at the center of intense transfer speculation, fueled by uncertainty over his contract situation at Anfield.

Though he ultimately signed a new two-year deal with the Merseyside club in April, he has now admitted that the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia was very real.

Interest from the Gulf nation was nothing new. In August 2023, Al Ittihad tabled a staggering £150 million bid, which Liverpool swiftly turned down.

Mo Salah is highly admired b Saudi League

The rejection didn’t deter the Saudi Pro League, who have long viewed the 32-year-old as their marquee target.

With the Reds attacker now sorting his future at Anfield and winning the league title, he has confirmed he was involved in negotiations about a move to Saudi.

Salah told On Sport: ‘I thought there was a good opportunity to join the Saudi League. I believed I might go there if I didn’t renew my contract with Liverpool.

‘My relationship with people there [in Saudi Arabia] is still good and ongoing. There were serious negotiations to sign me.’

‘Liverpool fans were part of the contract renewal process – they put pressure on the management because I’ve been at the club for seven years.

‘From day one, I knew they wanted me to stay.’

Liverpool saw the best of Salah this season

After a highly successful season in the Premier League, Salah was named as the Premier League player of the season while he also managed to win the Golden Boot and the Playmaker awards.

It has become his best individual season and it shows how important it was for the Reds to keep the player at the club.

34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions this season from Salah would have been too difficult to replace for the Liverpool management.

After his two-year deal ends at Anfield, he can still go to Saudi Arabia and join the lucrative league in the Middle East.

