Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, and they have submitted the first official offer for the German International now.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have submitted an offer in excess of €100 million, including bonuses.

The player has already informed his club that he wants to join Liverpool, and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can finalise an agreement quickly. He was heavily linked with Bayern Munich as well.

Liverpool submit official bid

🚨💣 Liverpool first official bid for Florian Wirtz in excess of €100m package with add-ons has been received by Bayer Leverkusen. Club to club negotiations underway, restarting today to get the deal done very soon. Wirtz already told Bayer that he only wants Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/rhVakmBulA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2025

Florian Wirtz is an elite talent

The 22-year-old has been phenomenal in the Bundesliga, and he should prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool. They need more cutting edge in the final third, and Wirtz will add goals and creativity to the side. His ability to slot into multiple attacking roles will be a bonus as well.

The German international is required as one of the finest young attacking talents in world football, and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

The 22-year-old is expected to be a club record signing for Liverpool, and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running in the Premier League. There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to succeed in English football.

The player has 16 goals to his name this season, and he has picked up 15 assists along the way as well. His number could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside world-class players like Mohamed Salah.

Regular football in England will help him improve further and fulfil his world-class potential. Liverpool will be looking to wrap up the move quickly and move on to other targets now.