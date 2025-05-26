(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Bournemouth’s left-back, Milos Kerkez, as the player has hinted at a potential move following the conclusion of the Premier League season.

The 21-year-old Hungarian international has been a brilliant performer for Bournemouth, starting all 38 league matches in the 2024–25 season and contributing two goals and six assists.

His consistent performances have attracted interest from top clubs, with Liverpool emerging as the frontrunners for his signature.

Milos Kerkez has sparked transfer rumours

In a social media post, Kerkez expressed uncertainty about his future, stating:

“I don’t know what will happen in the next week, but Cherries family, thank you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milos Kerkez (@miloskerkezofficial)

This message has been interpreted as a farewell to Bournemouth fans and a signal of an impending transfer.

With veteran left-back Andy Robertson facing challenges in maintaining peak performance, the possible signing of Kerkez is seen as a move to inject pace, youth, offensive quality and depth in the side.

Liverpool are ready to spend big this summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that negotiations between Liverpool and Bournemouth are progressing well, with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

Kerkez’s potential move to Anfield would also see him reunite with compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai, adding a familiar dynamic to Liverpool’s squad.

After winning the Premier League title this season, Arne Slot has now shifted his focus on new signings at the club.

The Reds are ready to add defensive depth to their squad this summer but their biggest and most high-profile signing is expected to be of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

As far as outgoings are concerned, midfielder Harvey Elliott could be on his way out of Anfield this summer.

