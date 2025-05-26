Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, congratulates Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Botafogo defender Cuiabano at the end of the season.

According to a report from Trivela, they have made enquiries for the 22-year-old Brazilian defender, and they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

The player is reportedly valued at €10 million, and he is capable of operating as a left-back as well as a left-sided winger. The player has two goals and five assists to his name in all competitions for Botafogo this season.

Man United need squad depth

He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. The South American could compete with Luke Shaw for the starting spot next season. The English defender has been underwhelming, and Manchester United need more quality in that area of the pitch.

The 22-year-old could be excited about the possibility of joining a Premier League club this summer, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Manchester United and Tottenham will be attractive opportunities for the player.

Tottenham eyeing Cuiabano move

Tottenham have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they are looking to add more depth and quality to the squad. It is no secret that they need more depth in the left-back department. Destiny Udogie has been inconsistent this season, and the Brazilian could compete with him for the starting spot. The Italian has been linked with Manchester City as well.

It remains to be seen which of the two clubs will come forward with an official offer to sign the player. They have the resources to afford him, and he could prove to be a bargain acquisition for them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Both teams have been quite disappointing in the Premier League this season, and they need quality players in order to bounce back strongly. The 22-year-old would be a superb acquisition.