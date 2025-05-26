Man United move for striker “almost off the table” after unexpected late twist

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s pursuit of a new striker has taken a decisive turn, with reports indicating that a move for Sporting star Victor Gyokeres is now “almost off the table.”

Once considered a top target to reinforce the Red Devils’ attack, the Swedish forward is no longer a primary target for either the club or the player himself.

Instead, Man United have turned their attention toward Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, with discussions progressing swiftly.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, United are now not in the race to sign Sporting’s prolific attacker Gyokeres.

Man United are focusing on Cunha

With a deal agreed to sign Cunha from Wolves this summer, the Red Devils do not feel the need to sign Gyokeres to their squad.

Gyokeres has enjoyed a sensational season in Portugal, scoring 54 goals across all competitions for Sporting and helping them to the Primeira Liga title.

His explosive form had put him on the radar of several elite clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and United.

However, according to sources close to the situation, United have opted to pursue a more attainable option in Cunha, with the Gyokeres pursuit effectively shelved for now.

The 26-year-old Sweden international has a release clause in the region of €100 million but a move for much less than that could be completed.

It is still not known if United’s decision not to pursue his signing based on financial reasons on tactical reasons.

Gyokeres is not interested in Old Trafford move

Furthermore, it’s understood that Gyokeres himself is not prioritising a move to Old Trafford at this stage, potentially favouring a different project.

At this point, it appears like the striker is reportedly heading Arsenal to join Mikel Arteta’s team.

As for United, a deal for Cunha is at an advanced stage, and should it be finalised, it would mark another step in the club’s effort to reshape their squad under the leadership of Ruben Amorim.

