‘Unstoppable’ Man United star ready to take pay-cut to seal move away from the club

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly open to taking a significant pay cut to facilitate a move to Barcelona this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 27-year-old, currently on loan at Aston Villa, is seeking a fresh start after falling out of favor under United manager Ruben Amorim.

Rashford’s current contract with Manchester United runs until 2028, with a weekly wage of approximately £350,000.

However, Barcelona’s financial constraints make it challenging to accommodate such a salary.

To overcome this hurdle, Rashford is willing to reduce his wage demands to join the Catalan club.

Marcus Rashford prefers Barcelona move

While Rashford’s preference is a move to Barcelona, other clubs, including Aston Villa, have shown interest. However, the player’s commitment to joining Barcelona remains strong, and he is prepared to make financial sacrifices to fulfill this ambition.

Negotiations between Rashford’s representatives and Barcelona have been ongoing, with discussions focusing on a potential loan move with an option to buy.

This would allow Barcelona to assess Rashford’s fit within the squad while managing financial risks.

Recently, Barcelona director Deco praised the Man United star which shows that they are considering a move for the English attacker.

Rashford has no future at Man United

A move to Barcelona could revive his career and to play with world class players under a brilliant manager, Rashford can finally take the next step in his career.

He is often criticised for his inconsistency and off the pitch controversies but a move to Barcelona away from the limelight of the Premier League would help the player focus more on his career without the outside noise.

Former Man United boss Erik ten Hag described Rashford as ‘unstoppable‘.

On the other hand, Man United are currently working towards replacing Rashford this summer with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze on the radar of the club.

