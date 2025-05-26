Monchi during the pre-season friendly match between Aston Villa and SS Lazio. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking to sign a quality goalkeeper to replace Emiliano Martinez, and they have identified Lucas Chevalier as a target.

The Argentine goalkeeper has informed Aston Villa that he wants to leave the club this summer, and the West Midlands outfit are now looking at alternatives.

As per Sky Sports, they have identified the LOSC Lille goalkeeper as their priority target. Sporting director Monchi is currently in talks with the player’s agents, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

Aston Villa open talks

Initial discussions have taken place between the English club and the player’s representatives regarding his wages. However, Aston Villa are yet to submit a written proposal.

Meanwhile, Chevalier is interested in taking up a new challenge, and he would be delighted to join the Premier League club. The 23-year-old goalkeeper is regarded as one of the finest in his position, and he has kept 11 clean sheets in the league this season.

He is expected to compete with Mike Maignan for the starting spot for the French national team soon. There is no doubt that he would be a solid long-term acquisition for Aston Villa. Chevallier has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Barcelona keen on Lucas Chevalier

The player has been in contact with Barcelona as well. They are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper this summer, and that remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign the 23-year-old. The Frenchman could be tempted to join the Spanish club if there is a concrete proposal on the table from them. It would be a huge opportunity for him.

Aston Villa should look to move quickly and secure his signature. They have secured European football for the next season, and they have a talented squad. Chevalier might be able to fulfil his ambitions with them in future.