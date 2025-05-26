Report: Liam Delap’s transfer to Man United hinges on one major demand

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Liam Delap’s future is set to dominate headlines this summer, with several Premier League clubs preparing to activate the Ipswich Town striker’s £30 million release clause.

After an impressive campaign in which he scored 12 league goals for a relegated Ipswich side, the 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after forwards in the English top flight.

But while interest in Delap is high, his next move may ultimately hinge on one non-negotiable condition.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Delap is insisting on guaranteed first-team minutes at whichever club he joins.

Liam Delap wants to make the England squad

The England hopeful is determined to play regularly to boost his chances of earning a call-up for the 2026 World Cup squad under Thomas Tuchel.

This demand could prove decisive in filtering out suitors unable to offer a clear pathway to consistent game time.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Everton are all believed to have held discussions with Delap’s representatives in recent weeks.

United are said to have made him their priority striking option this summer, despite missing out on Champions League qualification.

While that failure may have weakened their negotiating position, Delap is reportedly keen on a return to the north-west, giving the Red Devils a potential edge.

Man United are huge admirers of Delap

Delap’s impressive season at Ipswich showcased his resilience and reliability. He finished as the club’s top scorer by some distance and was one of the few ever-presents in Kieran McKenna’s squad.

Even at such a young age, the attacker has ample experience in the Premier League and his pace and physicality are attributes that clubs admire.

With United having already agreed a deal to sign Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha, the signing of Delap would take their attack to the next level.

The Red Devils are also surprisingly interested in another player with Manchester City connection and that is midfielder Jack Grealish.

