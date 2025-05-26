Report: Man United weigh record-breaking offer for star midfielder this summer

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

With the Premier League season now over, the attention at Manchester United will turn towards the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the league this season and failed to win the Europa League final against Tottenham, finishing the season in the worst possible manner.

The summer will bring some big changes at the club in terms of players being sold and news one being signed.

As per Fabrizio Romano, United have a verbal agreement to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves this summer.

Bruno Fernandes is linked with Man United exit

In terms of outgoings, the player who is being constantly linked with a move away from Old Trafford is Man United captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder is wanted by Saudi side Al-Hilal this summer but United have no intention of letting him leave.

The latest update in the transfer saga has come from Fichajes, who report that the Saudi side have tabled an offer of €100 million (£84m) to secure the services of the midfielder.

Man United’s failure to secure European competition for the next season has intensified financial pressures, prompting considerations of high-profile player sales to fund a squad overhaul.

The Saudi club is eager to finalise the deal promptly, setting a deadline for the player to decide by the end of May. They aim to secure his participation in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Red Devils need financial boost

Should the transfer proceed, it would mark a record-breaking sale for United, surpassing previous high-profile departures.

The club is reportedly considering reinvestment options, including pursuing new talent to strengthen the squad ahead of the next season.

Despite Ruben Amorim saying that he wants the player to stay and mentioning his importance to the club, the transfer fee being offered could change the club’s mind since it would massively help their ease their financial troubles.

Along with Al-Hilal, Bayern Munich are also showing interest in the Man United star.

