Sky Sports journalist confirms Arsenal interest in 10-goal Premier League winger

As the summer transfer window nears, Kaoru Mitoma has emerged as a top target for two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich have shown strong interest in the Brighton & Hove Albion winger, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Mitoma has been added to the shortlist of potential wing reinforcements by Arsenal, while Bayern’s interest dates back to the start of the year.

Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, is leading the charge in identifying wide options ahead of what promises to be a key summer for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is a dream target for Arsenal

Although Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is considered the dream target for the Gunners, hopes of landing the Brazilian have hit a stumbling block due to his substantial wage demands.

This has prompted the North London club to move towards more realistic alternatives, and Mitoma’s name is gathering momentum within internal discussions.

Mitoma, 28, has carved out a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most entertaining dribblers.

Since joining Brighton in 2021, he has developed into a consistent attacking threat, with his direct style and close control standing out.

His potential is undeniable, and his work ethic, versatility, and end product make him an attractive prospect for top-tier clubs.

Mitoma has shown his quality this season

The winger has scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season for Brighton.

With Brighton known for extracting maximum value from player sales, any club hoping to land Mitoma will likely need to present a strong financial package.

As Arsenal assess their options and continue monitoring Rodrygo’s situation, Mitoma could find himself at the center of a high-profile transfer saga in the weeks to come.

Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman is another wide attacking player on the radar of the Gunners this summer.

Arsenal’s interest in wide players show that they are desperate to add quality in that position and provide depth where they over rely on players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

