(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti has named his first Brazil squad ahead of this summer’s World Cup qualifiers, and the 65-year-old has left out a player some Premier League fans expected to see included.

The Italian has begun his international tenure by selecting a group to face Ecuador and Paraguay in June, with the list offering insight into his early thinking.

One of the most notable absentees is Joelinton.

The Newcastle United midfielder featured in Brazil’s previous squad in March but is currently recovering from a knee injury.

The 28-year-old, signed for £40million, is making good progress behind the scenes and is expected to be fit for pre-season.

Ancelotti offered Joelinton encouragement despite omission

Ancelotti spoke (via Globo Esporte) about his decisions and made a point of naming Joelinton among those left out due to fitness.

“As I said, I tried to select players who are in good shape,” he said.

“Neymar had an injury recently. Everyone knows that he is a very important player and always will be.

“Currently, we have many players who suffer injuries and cannot be in the national team, like Neymar, the same is true of Rodrygo, Gabriel, Joelinton, Militao.

“What I want to say is that Brazil has many talented players.”

That specific mention may encourage the Magpies’ No.7, who will have one eye on a place in his nation’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, fellow Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has made the cut, while several of his club teammates have also earned international call-ups for the post season fixtures.

Joelinton though will now have to wait until September for the next opportunity to force his way back in.

Now fully comfortable in his midfield role, it seems Eddie Howe is looking to add some attacking reinforcements to his squad this summer and with both winger Jonathan Rowe and Brighton attacker Joao Pedro – it’s going to be an interesting window for the Magpies.