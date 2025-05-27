(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Talk is growing about a €25million switch for a man linked to the Premier league, but the player himself says the truth is far from settled.

Joan Garcia insists he’s still undecided on his future, despite increasing reports that the Espanyol goalkeeper has agreed terms with Barcelona ahead of a possible summer move.

The 24-year-old has been one of La Liga’s breakout performers, topping the charts for saves this season and helping Espanyol narrowly avoid relegation on the final day.

But with Barcelona and Arsenal both tracking the Spaniard, speculation over his next move is intensifying — even if Garcia himself is staying grounded.

“At the end of the day, in football, news is coming out all the time, things are coming out,” the Espanyol No.1 told Tot Gira on 3Cat when asked about the latest rumours.

“Until things become a reality, it’s not always the truth. But anyway, as I’m telling you, I’m very calm.

“Whatever needs to be decided, I’ll definitely think about it a lot with my people and choose what will be best for me. I’m sure it will be like that.”

Joan Garcia is relaxed about his future

That calmness contrasts with rising concern at Espanyol that their player of the season could be lost for just €25m (£21m) – a figure that would have risen to €30m if Garcia had been called up for Spain’s Nations League campaign.

The head coach at the Camp Nou, Hansi Flick, dismissed talk of a move when asked this week, saying (via The Metro): “I don’t talk about players who aren’t in my team. We already have three fantastic goalkeepers.”

Meanwhile, Espanyol boss Manolo Gonzalez admits he’d be shocked by a transfer to their city rivals and has publicly urged the Olympic gold medallist to prioritise regular football over reputation.

Aston Villa had also been linked with a move for the stopper – though it seems Garcia’s future could be part of a reshuffle among Spain’s top clubs this summer – not England.