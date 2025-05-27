Andrea Berta, Sporting Director of Arsenal, looks on in the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in recent weeks, and it appears that they have now initiated their move to sign him.

According to Portuguese publication Correio da Manha (h/t SportWitness), Arsenal directors have met with the player’s agent in Lisbon at the weekend, and they have submitted an offer of around €70 million for the player.

Meanwhile, they have offered the player a signing bonus of €12 million and wages of €7 million per season. Gyokeres will sign a five-year contract with Arsenal if the transfer goes through.

The striker has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Upgrade on Gabriel Jesus

The 26-year-old has been exceptional this season, and he could prove to be an excellent addition to the Arsenal attack. He would be a major upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, and he could transform the Gunners in the final third. The Swedish international has 54 goals to his name this season, and he has 13 assists as well.

It remains to be seen whether Sporting CP are prepared to sell the player for €70 million.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have enquired about the player as well. However, Arsenal are leading the race for his signature. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly.

Arsenal need Viktor Gyokeres

The lack of a quality striker has cost Arsenal the league title this season, and the Swedish international could make a defining impact next year.

Arsenal finished as the runners-up in the Premier League this season, and they made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League as well. They will look to win major trophies next season, and joining them will be an attractive opportunity for the 26-year-old striker. He has proven himself in Portugal, and he will look to test himself at a higher level now.