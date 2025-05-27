(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly planning a megabucks offer for one of the most coveted strikers in Europe.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Gunners are prepared to ‘go all-out’ to try and snap up RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

The Bundesliga club has already held talks with Andrea Berta, with the north London outfit understood to be putting together a ‘very serious’ bid which could top the €100m (£83.8m) mark.

The Slovenian fits the profile of striker that Mikel Arteta wants to add to his squad in terms of his age profile (he turns 22 next Saturday) and long-term potential.

Leipzig aren’t in any rush to part with Sesko but acknowledge that, should Arsenal come forward with a substantial offer, it’ll ultimately be the player’s decision whether to stay or leave.

Sesko could make all the difference to Arsenal’s attack

The lack of a truly potent centre-forward ultimately went a long way towards the Gunners falling well short of Liverpool for the Premier League title this season, with nobody at the Emirates Stadium reaching double figures for top-flight goals in 2024/25.

Sesko hit 13 in the Bundesliga alone (and 21 in all competitions) for a Leipzig side who slumped to seventh and failed to qualify for any European tournament, which immediately suggests that he’d be capable of arresting that fundamental flaw in Arteta’s side.

Christopher Vivell (former technical director at the Red Bull Arena) has hailed the Slovenian as a ‘real goalscorer’ who is ‘mobile and technically strong’, and at 1.95m he’d offer an imposing presence in the number 9 role for Arsenal.

Forward signings a clear priority for Arsenal this summer

With the Gunners also eyeing possible moves for Bryan Mbeumo and Nick Woltemade, Berta has clear designs on bolstering the attack at the Emirates as the north Londoners strive to finally get over the line in the Premier League next season.

Sesko certainly won’t come cheap, but Arsenal know that it could take such a marquee signing to tip the scales in their favour as they seek to dethrone Liverpool as champions in 2025/26.