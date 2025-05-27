Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans at full-time (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move further Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish publication MARCA via Sport Witness, they will face competition from Premier League champions Liverpool.

Both clubs are keen on the 25-year-old World Cup winner, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He has been outstanding for Atletico Madrid since joining the club, and he has scored 29 goals in his debut campaign. The player has seven assists to his name as well.

It remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs can convince the Spanish outfit to sell the player. He is undoubtedly a key player for them, but the interest from the two Premier League clubs is reportedly growing.

Arsenal need the World Cup winner

Arsenal are pushing to get the deal done, and it is no surprise that they want to sign the player. They need a reliable striker leading the line for them. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently, and Arsenal need more depth in the attacking unit.

The 25-year-old knows the Premier League well, having won the league title with Manchester City, and he could make an instant impact at Arsenal.

Liverpool keen on Julian Alvarez

Similarly, Liverpool need an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who has been quite underwhelming this season. The South American has scored just 7 goals in all competitions, and Alvarez would be a major upgrade.

He has a contract with the Spanish club until 2030, and he is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Liverpool need to improve multiple areas of their squad, and paying a substantial amount of money for the World Cup winner could be difficult.