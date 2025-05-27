Two-time Champions League winner is concerned about his future amid Arsenal interest

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo who is concerned about his future at Santiago Bernabeu, according to TBR Football.

With the Gunners looking to strengthen their attack this summer under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has emerged as a target for the North London side.

Having finish their season without silverware, Arsenal are looking to make changes to their squad, particularly in the attacking positions where they suffered this season.

The injuries to Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus hampered Arsenal’s chances of winning silverware this season and Arteta is now looking to add more depth and quality to his attacking frontline.

Arsenal target could be looking for a move

Despite new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s public endorsement of Rodrygo, the Brazilian is unconvinced about his future in Spain.

Rodrygo’s concerns stem from the increased competition following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, which have limited his playing time and prominence on the pitch.

Although Alonso has stated his intention to retain Rodrygo, the player’s apprehensions about his future role persist.

While no formal offers have been made, Arsenal’s interest is serious, and the club is monitoring the situation closely.

Gunners are waiting to make a move

Rodrygo’s contract with Real Madrid runs until 2028, but the player’s desire for a more prominent role could influence his decision-making.

The Brazil international has been a key player for them over the years, winning two Champions League title with them, in 2022 and 2024.

Rodrygo’s future remains a topic of speculation. Should his concerns about playing time and role within the team persist, a move to the Premier League could become a reality with Arsenal waiting in line.

