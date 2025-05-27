(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A former Aston Villa player has denied any physical aggression following a reported altercation involving AS Roma’s under-20 team.

With the summer transfer window soon to be underway and tensions running high after the 2024/25 season concluded in the Premier League on Sunday, one off-field incident has drawn significant attention in Italy.

Nicolo Zaniolo, currently on loan at Fiorentina from Galatasaray, was alleged to have entered the dressing room of Roma’s Primavera squad following their 2-1 defeat on Monday.

According to a club statement, “the player is said to have entered the dressing room… and displayed provocative behaviour… two players from the Primavera squad were allegedly physically assaulted.”

The 25-year-old has since denied the more serious allegations, taking to Instagram to clarify his side of the story.

“I went there with the only intention of giving a positive message,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I was verbally provoked by a boy and, mistakenly, I lost my temper. However… there was no physically aggressive behaviour.”

Nicolo Zaniolo admits regret but disputes severity

The Italy international added: “I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart… I know I reacted badly and I take responsibility for it.”

Zaniolo, who made 39 appearances for Unai Emery’s side in the 2023/24 campaign and insists he had no regrets about representing the club, had joined Fiorentina in a bid to reignite his international hopes ahead of a possible return to the national squad.

He was desperate to return to play Italian football, though this incident, however, may complicate that international ambition.

As reported by the Irish Independent, there is currently no confirmation of disciplinary action, but the situation is being closely monitored.

Zaniolo’s loan spell in Florence had been rather successful though whether this latest controversy affects Fiorentina’s willingness to pursue a permanent deal remains to be seen.