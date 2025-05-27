(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Barcelona have started their succession planning as questions begin to emerge over the long-term future of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The La Liga side are reportedly exploring their options in goal, and Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen has emerged as a serious contender to eventually succeed the German.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, the Catalan club have already made an enquiry about the 22-year-old, who enjoyed a strong season with the Seagulls in the Premier League.

With links also suggesting that Luis Diaz could be on his way to Catalonia, it seems the La Liga outfit are scouring the Premier League for top talent.

The Netherlands international has not received a formal offer yet, but Barcelona’s early interest suggests he’s one of their preferred long-term options.

Verbruggen joined Brighton last summer and quickly established himself as one of the most promising goalkeepers in the division.

His shot-stopping, composure on the ball and ability to build from the back have all drawn plaudits, and his value is now thought to be around €25 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Price and potential both factor into Barcelona’s shortlist

Barcelona are also said to be tracking Joan Garcia of Espanyol, with the 23-year-old seen as a cheaper and more immediate signing due to a release clause still active this summer.

However, Verbruggen’s performances in England could put him at the top of their wishlist as they prepare for the 2025/26 campaign and beyond.

Writing on X, Aouna stated that “Barcelona have already asked about Verbruggen’s availability, and he is currently one of the top names on their shortlist.”

While Ter Stegen remains first choice for now, the Spanish giants are clearly laying the groundwork for a gradual transition in goal.

Verbruggen’s rise may have also been noticed in other top clubs’ scouting departments, but Barcelona’s early contact gives them an advantage heading into the summer window.

With Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool all sniffing around Joao Pedro, it’s likely that the Seagulls won’t want to spend another summer selling their top talent but only time will tell.

