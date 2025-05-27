Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move for the Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati, according to Helena Condis from COPE.

The 22-year-old has been linked with AS Monaco along with Chelsea, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Fati has been linked with West Ham United in recent months. Meanwhile, Manchester United wanted to sign him in January as well.

Chelsea need attacking depth

Chelsea could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the Barcelona attacker would be a useful acquisition. Even though he has not been able to fulfil his tremendous potential so far, he could be a handy option for the London club.

They need more depth in the attacking unit, and the versatile Barcelona attacker is capable of operating on either flank as well as centrally. He will add goals and creativity to the side if he can regain his form and confidence.

The player will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football this summer. Joining Chelsea will be an attractive option for him.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season. They could provide the Spanish attacker with the opportunity to fight for trophies in future.

Fati was regarded as a world-class talent when he came through La Masia. He was regarded as the long-term successor of Lionel Messi as well, and he was handed the number 10 shirt at Barcelona. He has not been able to fulfil his immense potential so far.

Eric Garcia has described him as a player who was born with ‘talent and magic’.

Can Chelsea bring out the best in Ansu Fati?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can unlock his potential and help him improve next season. There is no doubt he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he knows English football well from his time at Brighton on loan.

The 22-year-old has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2027, but he could be available for a reasonable amount of money this summer. Barcelona do not see him as a key part of their plans, and they are unlikely to hold out for a premium.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.