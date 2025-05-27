Todd Boehly, co-owner and Chairman of Chelsea, looks on from the stands. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea owners BlueCo are interested in signing the Sao Paulo youngster Angelo at the end of the season, through RC Strasbourg.

Journalist Jorge Nicola claims that they are hoping to use RC Strasbourg to sign the 16-year-old on a bargain.

Angelo is highly rated in Brazilian football, and he could prove to be a useful long-term acquisition for Chelsea. The Blues have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players, and Angelo would add to the formidable pool of young talent already at the club.

Chelsea owners using Strasbourg to sign Angelo

According to Nicola, BlueCo is hoping to use Strasbourg to sign the player instead of using Chelsea, and the French outfit have offered a sum of €7 million in order to get the deal done. Negotiations are reportedly quite advanced, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The Brazilian outfit are going through financial difficulties, and they could be under pressure to cash in on him. The reason BlueCo is using Strasbourg to sign the player instead of Chelsea is because they feel that the involvement of the Premier League club could raise the asking price for the player.

The Brazilian would be a future investment

If the French outfit manages to strike an agreement with Sao Paulo, the youngster will join them in 2027 when he turns 18. Chelsea could easily snap him up from the French outfit in future. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea have done quite well this season, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They will look to improve their squad during the summer transfer window. It remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad over the next few weeks.

They will need to improve the squad in order to do well in the Premier League and the Champions League next year. Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to keep their best players, and they are hoping to agree on a new deal with Moises Caiceo.