(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to put an offer on the table for a Serie A defender as the summer transfer window gets set to open.

According to DAZN transfer reporter Orazio Accomando (via X), the Blues are prepared to submit a bid in the region of €35m (just under £30m) for Lazio centre-back Mario Gila, who’s also a target for Manchester City, Bournemouth and AC Milan.

As per Football Italia, the 24-year-old has attracted plenty of interest after an impressive campaign for the Biancocelesti, who signed him from Real Madrid for a mere €6m (£5m) three years ago.

Although the Spaniard has two years remaining on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico, an exit from the club this summer is deemed likely after Marco Baroni’s side missed out on European qualification following a shock home defeat to Lecce on the final day of the Serie A season.

What qualities could Gila bring to Chelsea?

Gila made 43 appearances for Lazio this term, scoring twice, and FBref cite him as stylistically similar to Levi Colwill.

The 24-year-old would appear to be a good fit for Enzo Maresca’s possession-based style of play at Chelsea, as he ranks quite highly among positional peers in Europe for several passing statistics.

As per FBref, the Spaniard is among the top 14% of centre-backs in the continent’s five main leagues this season for pass completion (91.4%), while he also features in the 85th percentile for progressive passes per 90 minutes (4.95) and the 90th percentile for progressive carries per game (1.4).

Gila and Colwill were also well-matched for a few performance metrics in 2024/25, with the Lazio defender edging his Stamford Bridge counterpart for key passes (15-14), pass completion (91.4%-89.3%), and tackles and interceptions made (83-80), as per FBref.

Could Chelsea edge ahead in transfer race for Gila?

Chelsea could face plenty of competition from Premier League rivals for the 24-year-old, with Man City and Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs who also have eyes on him.

However, if the Blues are ready to put an offer on the table for the defender (and can offer him Champions League football), that could potentially give them an early edge in what’s set to be a compelling transfer race.

While a Stamford Bridge return for Marc Guehi is also on the agenda for the hierarchy in SW6, the Lazio centre-back could be well worth a serious pursuit if the Crystal Palace colossus proves to be unattainable.