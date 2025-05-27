(Photo by Fabio Deinert/Getty Images)

The future of one of the Championship’s most ambitious coaches remains unclear after another top-level opportunity slipped through his fingers.

Despite holding discussions with Werder Bremen, Danny Rohl has seen his hopes of returning to the Bundesliga fall flat, according to Bild.

The German coach, still under contract with Sheffield Wednesday, had been linked with several jobs following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season – including at RB Leipzig and Southampton.

Even touted as a potential replacement for Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace, Rohl had spoken positively about taking the step up to a Champions League-level club, telling RB Live (a RB Leipzig-focused outlet): “If both sides are convinced that you’re the right coach, then there’s nothing wrong with taking the step…

“I’ve been involved in football for 16 years… that’s a package that gives me a lot of confidence.”

However, RB Leipzig (the home of Arsenal and Manchester United target Xavi Simons) opted to focus elsewhere, and Sport Witness reported the talks with Bremen also “failed to achieve their goal.”

Danny Rohl is struggling to secure a Sheffield Wednesday exit

According to Bild, the former Bayern Munich and Southampton assistant was among the candidates approached following Ole Werner’s departure, but Bremen have now narrowed their options to Horst Steffen and Lukas Kwasniok.

That leaves the 35-year-old back on the market, with his previously reported preference for a move within England potentially still likely to be his best route forward.

With Southampton now out of reach, attention may soon return to Hillsborough – though how long he remains there could depend on which clubs come calling this summer.

It’s quite a bold move for Rohl to be so public in the hunt for a step up from the Sheffield-based club and could be a decision that leaves him with egg on his face – should the rejections keep coming.