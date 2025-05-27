Deal Agreed: Man United edge closer to the signing of in-demand English star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are pushing ahead with their summer recruitment plans and appear to be closing in on the signing of highly-rated striker Liam Delap.

According to a report from ESPN, the Red Devils have informed Ipswich Town that they are ready to activate the 22-year-old’s £30 million release clause.

All that remains is for the player himself to give the green light for the move to proceed.

The Premier League giants are looking to reshuffle their attack this summer after a disastrous season.

They finish in their worst position ever in Premier League history, 15th, and they are now ready to make big changes at the club this summer.

Ruben Amorim wants to reshuffle his attack

The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have both failed to make an impact at Old Trafford and their long term future at the club remains uncertain.

Delap, who enjoyed an impressive campaign at Portman Road, scoring 12 Premier League goals in his debut top-flight season, establishing himself as one of the brightest young English forwards.

His performances have naturally drawn interest from several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, but it is Man United who have acted most decisively so far.

United have already held positive discussions with Delap’s representatives and are optimistic that an agreement can be finalised soon.

The ball is now in the striker’s court, with his approval the only remaining step before the deal can be completed.

Delap’s physicality, work ethic, and goal-scoring instincts make him an ideal addition to Amorim’s system, which demands intensity and versatility.

Man United are eyeing attacking additions

That is the reason why they are going after Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha as well with a move agreed with the player and the Premier League side.

The Red Devils are reportedly keeping tabs on Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo as they explore multiple forward reinforcements.

