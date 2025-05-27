(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea could now be in a favourable position to land one of the most coveted players in English football this summer.

As per talkSPORT, the Stamford Bridge outfit are among several clubs with whom Liam Delap has held talks, with the Ipswich Town striker also understood to have spoken with Manchester United, Newcastle and Everton.

The media outlet’s chief football correspondent Alex Crook has explained live on air why the Blues appear to have nudged ahead of the competition for the 22-year-old, who has a release clause of £30m in his contract at Portman Road.

He outlined: “My understanding was that he [Delap] was leaning towards Manchester United because he wanted to go back and live in the northwest. He’s a former Manchester City player.

“But he does want to play in the Champions League, so I wonder if that may have scuppered United now, and the noises I’m hearing this morning are more that maybe he’ll end up at Chelsea.”

Could Champions League qualification swing Delap towards Chelsea?

If indeed Delap would now opt for Chelsea over Man United because of the opportunity to play Champions League football, it highlights just how much was on the line for Enzo Maresca’s side against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Finishing in the top five doesn’t just allow for a far greater transfer budget; it also makes the club a more attractive destination for prospective targets like the Ipswich striker, who enjoyed a terrific season despite his club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 22-year-old helped himself to 12 top-flight goals for the Tractor Boys (a tally bettered only by former Man City teammate Cole Palmer at Stamford Bridge), and BBC pundit Alan Shearer has hailed him as ‘a nuisance to play against’.

Victory in the Conference League final on Wednesday night could further help to sway Delap towards Chelsea as an illustration of their capability to win trophies, even if the Blues have been firm favourites for that competition right from the start.

Signing Delap would be hugely satisfying for Chelsea

Man United haven’t gone away in the pursuit of the Ipswich marksman, so the Stamford Bridge hierarchy could still need to use all their powers of persuasion to convince him that west London is the place to be next season.

Other forwards such as Ansu Fati remain on Maresca’s radar, but it’d bring about an enormous sense of satisfaction if they’re able to tempt a homegrown, Premier League-proven option in Delap to SW6, especially if it involves a change of mind from the 22-year-old’s initial inclination towards the north of the country.