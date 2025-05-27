(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

England have been dealt a major blow ahead of this summer’s European Championships after a key member of their Euro 2022 winning side announced her international retirement.

Just weeks before the Lionesses head to Switzerland, Mary Earps confirmed she will no longer represent her country — ending a career that brought 53 caps, multiple accolades, and a World Cup final appearance.

It was only last year that the stopper’s penalty heroics in the final against Spain kept the game alive, though now it’s seemingly time for change.

The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, who left Manchester United last year, will continue playing club football but revealed that the time felt right to “step aside.”

“It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge, represent my country and play alongside such an incredible group of players,” she said in a statement via englandfootball.com.

“I’ve spent a long time making this decision and it’s not one I’ve made lightly. For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive.”

Her announcement caught many off guard — including head coach Sarina Wiegman, who admitted she was “disappointed” by the timing and the loss of a player who had once been voted the world’s best goalkeeper.

“I had hoped that Mary would play an important role within the squad this summer,” said the Dutch boss.

“She has made a huge contribution to not only the team, but the whole of English football.”

Wiegman added that Earps had been “clear on her reasons” and that the group must now “accept” her decision and move forward.

With the coach being touted as a potential candidate for Thomas Tuchel’s current role in charge of the men’s side, her standing in the game means that a positive conclusion to this conundrum will likely be found rather quickly.

The FA have confirmed a full tribute will be paid to the 32-year-old at a fixture later this year, following the conclusion of the summer tournament.