Exclusive: Arsenal contact 17-goal striker but face Atletico Madrid competition

VfB Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade is quickly emerging as one of the most in-demand young talents in European football, with several top clubs expressing serious interest in the 23-year-old German striker following his standout 2024/25 campaign.

Woltemade enjoyed a breakout season with Stuttgart, scoring 17 goals and providing 3 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

His combination of height, technique, and finishing ability has made him a sought-after profile, especially among clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options with a versatile frontman.

Arsenal face competition to sign Woltemade

According to Caught Offside sources, Arsenal and Napoli have already made direct contact with Stuttgart to inquire about the player’s availability this summer.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and West Ham United are also keeping a close eye on Woltemade’s situation, tracking his progress as they weigh up a potential move.

Stuttgart are understood to be open to negotiations if offers in the region of €45–50 million are tabled.

While the Bundesliga side would prefer to keep the player for another season to continue their domestic and European ambitions, they recognise the growing market value of Woltemade and are prepared to consider serious offers.

Stuttgart face battle to keep the attacker

The forward’s form has also attracted attention from Germany’s national team setup, with the attacker getting a call to become a part of the Germany squad this month.

Woltemade’s development has not gone unnoticed, and with interest spanning England, Italy, and Spain, Stuttgart may face a tough battle to keep hold of their rising star.

The Bundesliga club may soon be tested by major offers as Europe’s giants position themselves to secure one of Germany’s most promising young attackers.

Along with an attacker, the Gunners are looking to sign a winger and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma is their target.

Mikel Arteta’s side could also target a move for a goalkeeper with Emiliano Martinez’s name coming up in the media.

