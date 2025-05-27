Exclusive: Man United preparing serious bid for Liverpool target after positive talks

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after talents in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old French striker has impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga this season, drawing the attention of several Premier League powerhouses.

With 22 goals and 12 assists this season, the attacker has shown his goal scoring and goal creating qualities.

According to Caught Offside sources, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are all monitoring Ekitike closely as they assess their forward options.

Hugo Ekitike has caught the attention of big clubs

Ekitike’s blend of pace, skill, and composure in front of goal has positioned him as a top target for clubs looking to add firepower to their attacking lines.

Man United, in particular, are believed to be in advanced stages of internal planning around a formal bid.

The Red Devils have held positive discussions with the player’s representatives and are preparing to launch a serious offer as they look to replace the struggling Rasmus Hojlund in their attack.

Arsenal, too, have made contact with Ekitike’s camp, exploring the possibility of strengthening their forward options as Mikel Arteta eyes more depth in the final third.

Man United face tough competition from Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool are considering the Frenchman as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez, should the Uruguayan depart for Spain or Saudi Arabia.

Eintracht Frankfurt, while keen to retain Ekitike until 2026, have not ruled out a sale.

The German club are willing to entertain offers in the region of €80–90 million.

Premier League sides are expected to test their resolve with initial offers of around €60 million.

With top clubs circling, Ekitike is poised to be one of the standout transfer stories of the summer.

