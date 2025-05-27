The future of one of English football’s brightest young forwards is hanging in the balance as the summer window opens, with several top-flight clubs circling.

Liam Delap, who hit 12 goals for Ipswich Town in the Premier League despite the club’s relegation, is now at the centre of a £30 million scramble.

The 22-year-old, a former Manchester City player and current England under-21 international, has reportedly drawn strong interest from Newcastle United, Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United.

According to TEAMtalk, the Magpies have gone as far as holding direct talks with Delap’s representatives.

Head coach Eddie Howe is said to have made a personal plea to convince the striker to join his squad at St James’ Park.

However, with Alexander Isak already in place as the club’s preferred option up front, Delap may not be guaranteed regular game time.

TEAMtalk claims: “Eddie Howe is keen to sign another striker to compete with Alexander Isak amid speculation that Callum Wilson is set to be released.”

Salary promises and playing time offer a different appeal

Chelsea are said to have the upper hand in the current negotiations too, depending on which reports you believe the most.

While Champions League football is available at both Newcastle and Chelsea, Everton’s approach has made a strong impression for different reasons.

The Merseyside club are offering Delap a central role, with TEAMtalk reporting he was “very impressed with Everton’s pitch, in which the club made clear that he would become an integral part of the squad, and offered him a lucrative salary.”

With David Moyes prioritising attacking additions this summer and the club preparing for a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton are working hard to position themselves as an appealing next step.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also monitoring the situation and are willing to meet the striker’s release clause and hoping the offer of first team football and a route to the England squad could be a potential decisive factor.

TEAMtalk note that “the race for Delap is still open at this stage,” with the player expected to make a final decision in the coming days.

As pre-season preparations near, whichever club secures Delap will be getting a powerful, mobile forward with top-flight experience — and the deal could shape their attack for the 2025/26 campaign.