‘One of the top’ Liverpool players expresses desire to leave the club this summer

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher looks increasingly likely to leave Liverpool this summer, as the Irish goalkeeper searches for regular first-team football after years as Alisson Becker’s understudy.

The 26-year-old has been with the Reds since 2015 but now appears ready to take the next step in his career in pursuit of a starting role elsewhere.

Kelleher has made just a handful of Premier League appearances during his time at Anfield, largely featuring in cup competitions and as backup in European matches.

While he has often impressed when called upon, most notably helping Liverpool win the Carabao Cup in 2022, his opportunities have remained limited due to Alisson’s consistency and world-class status.

Liverpool goalkeeper wants a starting role

Kelleher hinted that a move could be on the cards, stating his ambition to be a No.1 goalkeeper and play regularly.

That ambition now seems to be moving closer to reality, with reports suggesting that both club and player are open to a summer departure.

Speaking following Liverpool’s final match of the season, Kelleher said, as reported by National World:

“I think I’ve said it before as well that I feel like I’m good enough to be a number one. I feel like I’m good enough to play week in, week out – and that’s what I’m looking to do.

This season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games, but it’s definitely something I’m looking at.”

While he remains under contract at Anfield until 2026, Liverpool could be willing to listen to offers in the region of £15–20 million for the Republic of Ireland international.

Aston Villa could offer Kelleher a way out

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side have been interested in a move for the Reds goalkeeper this summer.

Villa could lose their first choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer and they may target the Reds star.

Didi Hamann, former Liverpool midfielder, has previously praised Kelleher by saying:

“For me he is one of the top five keepers around… At some stage Kelleher is going to have to play or Liverpool will lose him”

Another Liverpool star linked with a move away from Anfield is Cody Gakpo, who is being chased by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Liverpool eye deal for Newastle United star after winning Florian Wirtz race