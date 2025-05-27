Darwin Nunez of Liverpool kisses the Premier League trophy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool are looking to replace Darwin Nunez at the end of the season, and they have identified Hugo Ekitike as a target.

The 22-year-old striker has done quite well for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, and he has 22 goals to his name in all competitions. The player has picked up 12 assists along the way as well.

Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club, and they need to replace him. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen on him. The South American has been underwhelming as well, and he has scored just seven goals this season.

Liverpool want to replace Darwin Nunez

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Alexander Isak was on the radar of the Premier League club, but he’s unlikely to leave Newcastle United after they secured Champions League qualification for the next season. Liverpool have now switched their attention towards the French attacker, and they are focused on signing him as a replacement for the South American.

The French attacker is highly rated across Europe, and he has been hailed as a player with a “lot of potential”. Liverpool could help him fulfil his ambitions, and they could nurture him into a future star.

Liverpool need a reliable striker who can score consistently. The 22-year-old is more than just a goal scorer, and he will add technical ability to the side as well. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and the German outfit are likely to hold out for a premium.

Hugo Ekitike could be tempted

The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be quite exciting for the player. Liverpool have won the league title this season, and they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The striker could be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Ekitike has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well. He will look to join an ambitious club capable of winning major trophies, and Liverpool could provide him with that platform.