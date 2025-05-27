Report: Liverpool star with unbeatable profile is now a main target for Euro giants

Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz of Liverpool pose for a photo with the Premier League trophy. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Barcelona are hoping to sign him.

According to a report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, he has been identified as a main target for the Spanish champions.

Barcelona want Liverpool star

The report claims that Barcelona are impressed with his performances in the Premier League, and his versatility is one of the main reasons why they are considering a move for him

The 28-year-old is naturally a left-sided winger, but he is capable of operating centrally as well. Therefore, Barcelona consider his profile as unbeatable, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. 

Diaz has been an important player for Liverpool with 17 goals in all competitions, and they will not want to lose him anytime soon. Liverpool are expected to get rid of Darwin Nunez in the summer, and they will not want to weaken the squad any further. 

Liverpool need to keep Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz celebrates a goal for Liverpool
Luis Diaz celebrates a goal for Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah and Diaz for goals and creativity this past season. The Colombian is likely to be a key player for them in the near future as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. 

There have been rumours that Liverpool could look to agree on a new deal with the player. If he refuses to sign an extension with them, they might consider selling him this summer.

It will be interesting to see what the player decides over the next few weeks. The opportunity to move to Spain can be quite attractive for South American players, and Diaz might feel that he has proven himself in the Premier League, and he could be open to a new challenge now. 

