Newcastle United co-owner, Mehrdad Ghodoussi applauds the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been linked to the move for the Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina in recent weeks.

According to a report from Italian publication TuttoJuve, clubs like Juventus, Roma and Napoli are keen on the player as well. However, Newcastle are leading the race for his signature. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the 27-year-old right back in the coming weeks. They have been long-term admirers of the player.

The defender has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Newcastle need defensive depth

They have secured Champions League qualification, and they need more depth in the squad in order to do well across multiple competitions. Molina’s experience could prove to be very useful for Newcastle next season. Tino Livramento is still quite young, and he might not be ready for the rigours of Champions League football just yet. Having an experienced player to mentor him would be ideal.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can secure an agreement with Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that they have more financial resources compared to Napoli and Juventus. It remains to be seen where the player ends up.

Nahuel Molina could be tempted

The 27-year-old will want to compete at a high level and play regularly. Newcastle will be able to provide him with that opportunity. They have an exciting project and a talented squad. They have what it takes to fight for trophies regularly. They have managed to win the English League Cup this season, and the 27-year-old World Cup winner would be excited to join them.

Meanwhile, clubs like Juventus and Napoli are huge institutions. There is no doubt that the player will be tempted to join them as well. Napoli have won the league title this season, and they could be an attractive destination for most players. Similarly, Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they will look to get back to the top of Italian football soon.