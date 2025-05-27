Newcastle United man confirms surprise exit after less than 12 months

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In a surprising development, Newcastle United have confirmed that Sporting Director Paul Mitchell will depart the club at the end of June 2025, concluding a tenure that lasted just under a year.

Mitchell’s exit, described as by mutual consent, coincides with the impending departure of CEO Darren Eales, who is stepping down due to health reasons.

In a statement, Mitchell expressed his gratitude, as reported by The Guardian:

“I’d like to thank everyone at Newcastle United for their support over the last year, including Eddie Howe, Becky Langley, the players, staff, owners and fans.

“It has been an honour to be part of the club and to work with some incredible people.

“I’m leaving at a time that is right for me and the club, particularly with Darren Eales – someone who I have worked so closely with in my career – moving on soon. The club is in great hands on and off the pitch, and is in a fantastic position to continue building. I’d like to wish everyone connected with Newcastle United a bright and successful future.”

The departure marks the conclusion of Mitchell’s tenure as a key figure in Newcastle’s off-pitch restructuring and recruitment strategy.

His influence was seen behind the scenes as Newcastle looked to build a sustainable, forward-thinking infrastructure aimed at competing consistently in the Premier League and Europe.

Newcastle United are working on finding a successor

Having previously earned plaudits for his work at clubs like Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and AS Monaco, Mitchell arrived at Newcastle with a reputation for identifying elite talent and building long-term footballing projects.

His exit will now raise questions about who will replace him and how the club plans to maintain its momentum in the post-season rebuild.

Newcastle United, who finished the season strongly and are aiming to reassert themselves as a top-four contender, will now begin the process of finding a successor who can continue the club’s ambitious trajectory.

As far as departures are concerned, Callum Wilson is also reportedly set to leave the Magpies this summer.

‘Newcastle have been looking’ – Insider claims Magpies want Chelsea star