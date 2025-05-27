Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Marseille winger Jonathan Rowe.

Rowe has been quite impressive for the French outfit this season, and a report from TBR Football claims that Newcastle are keen on securing his signature. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and the Marseille attacker would be the ideal acquisition.

The 22-year-old has proven himself in France, and he could complete the Newcastle attacking unit alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. Rowe was linked with a move to Leeds United at the start of the season.

He was on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur during his time at Norwich City as well.

Newcastle could use Jonathan Rowe

Rowe has three goals and four assists to his name this season, and the England under-21 international will add creativity and unpredictability to the Newcastle attack. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside top-class players.

He is excellent when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them in one versus one situations. Newcastle could certainly use someone with his technical ability and flair.

Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need to improve the squad. They will be hoping to fight for trophies next year.

Rowe could be an asset in future

The 22-year-old attacker would be a long-term investment for them. Regular football in England could be ideal for the player as well. It will help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

If he manages to impress in the Premier League, it will help him hold down a regular starting spot for his country in the long term.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they have the finances to get the deal across the line. It will be interesting to see if Marseille are willing to sell him for a reasonable amount of money.

The player is highly rated across England, and Shane Duffy described him as a player with “a bit of magic” last year.