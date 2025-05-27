Report: 27-year-old attacker’s future could take massive U-turn after Ruben Amorim talks

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has spent the second half of the Premier League season on loan at Aston Villa.

After falling out with manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, Rashford expressed his desire to leave the club for a new challenge.

He was granted that opportunity in the winter transfer window when he was allowed to join Villa on loan.

Under Unai Emery, Rashford looked to have regain his form before an injury ended his season early.

Aston Villa are not interested in signing Rashford

With Villa not expected to sign him in a permanent move this summer, the 27-year-old boyhood United fan will return to Old Trafford this summer.

Man United had looked destined to sell the England international this summer but according to GiveMeSport, he could be given a lifeline to revive his career with the Red Devils.

As per the report, the attacker is set to hold talks with Amorim this summer in order to sort out his future.

With United not qualifying for the Champions League next season after losing the Europa League final against Tottenham, they are going through a financial crisis this summer.

Ruben Amorim has big decisions to make

Their financial constraints could hamper their chances of signing expensive players this summer and that could hand Rashford a chance to continue his career at Old Trafford.

Technical director Jason Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada and the recruitment team will meet with Amorim in the next few days to discuss the future of the club and Rashford’s future is set to be discussed in the meeting.

With Aston Villa not showing any intention of signing Rashford in a permanent move and Barcelona not making any formal offer for the attacker, his future could still be at Man United.

