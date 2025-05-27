Report: Rivals believe Chelsea are open to the sale of 27-year-old player

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea team are preparing for the Conference League final in which they will play against La Liga side Real Betis.

The Blues are looking to end their season with silverware in a positive manner after earning qualification to the Champions League next season with their fourth place finish in the Premier League.

Although they would prefer to participate in bigger competitions rather than the Conference League, the fan would still be wondering how to buy Europa Conference League final tickets.

Chelsea are set for a busy summer

On the transfer front, the Blues are set to strengthen their squad this summer after their return to Europe’s elite competition.

Ipswich Town attacker is firmly on Chelsea’s radar this summer as they aim to reshuffle their attack.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is another player under consideration at Stamford Bridge.

One player could be heading out of the club this summer after his inconsistent performances at the club.

According to The Guardian, Robert Sanchez’s future in West London is far from guaranteed

Maresca is believed to be considering his options between the posts and is reportedly keen on bringing in a fresh face to bolster the goalkeeping department.

That desire could pave the way for Sanchez to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Premier League clubs are monitoring Sanchez

Robert Sancez parries a save
Robert Sanchez faces an uncertain future at Chelsea. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Several rival clubs have already started to monitor the situation closely, with a belief that Chelsea may be open to letting Sanchez go, should a suitable offer arrive.

The Spanish goalkeeper experienced a rollercoaster year at Stamford Bridge, marked by moments of inconsistency but also a noticeable resurgence toward the end of the campaign.

With Financial Fair Play concerns still in the background and the Blues eyeing a squad refresh under Maresca, Sanchez could find himself among the high-profile names heading for the exit.

