Ruben Amorim confirms he wants to keep Man United star linked with Old Trafford exit

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has put to rest any speculation surrounding the future of club captain Bruno Fernandes, publicly reaffirming the midfielder’s importance to his plans.

Speaking to the media, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Amorim made it clear that Fernandes is central to the long-term vision he hopes to implement at Old Trafford.

“For sure, Bruno takes responsibility. He’s really important for us,” Amorim stated.

“He’s really important also for what we want to build with this team.”

Bruno Fernandes is linked with Old Trafford exit

Fernandes has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent months, with reported interest from Saudi Arabia and several European giants amid United’s turbulent 2024/25 campaign.

Saudi side Al-Hilal are seriously considering a move for Fernandes this summer.

On the European front, Bayern Munich admire the United captain, particularly after the German giants conceded in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz.

Despite the club’s struggles in the Premier League and an inconsistent run in Europe, Fernandes has continued to lead by example with his commitment, creativity, and leadership on the pitch.

The Portuguese midfielder has an outstanding inidvidual season at the club, scoring 19 goals and providing 20 assists.

Amorim’s comments are not only a public show of faith but a clear signal that Fernandes will be a cornerstone of the Portuguese manager’s project as he begins reshaping the squad.

Man United want to keep their leader

Known for his tactical discipline and emphasis on structure, Amorim appears to view Fernandes as both a tactical asset and a cultural leader in the dressing room.

With several changes expected in United’s squad this summer, Fernandes’ role as a stabilising figure could be crucial.

He is United’s best player at the moment, and that has been the story since he joined the club from Sporting back in 2020.

Losing him would be disastrous for the club and that is why Amorim is desperate to keep him at Old Trafford.

