Sources: Enzo Maresca wants to strengthen Chelsea midfield with versatile South American

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on rising Argentine talent Valentin Barco as they consider options to strengthen their squad ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Caught Offside sources.

Barco, currently on loan at RC Strasbourg from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion where he has made 14 appearances this season, has made a significant impact in Ligue 1 this season, catching the attention of several top European clubs, including the Blues.

The 20-year-old has impressed with his mature performances and versatility, qualities that have earned admiration from both new Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca and the club’s recruitment team.

Chelsea have tracked Barco’s development

Known for his technical ability and high energy levels, Barco has been deployed effectively both as a left-back and a central midfielder, making him a valuable asset in multiple tactical systems.

Chelsea’s interest aligns with their transfer philosophy of targeting young, high-potential players who can be developed into long-term first-team contributors.

With UEFA Champions League football returning to Stamford Bridge next season, the Blues are eager to strengthen their depth, particularly in the midfield, where fresh addition and versatility are seen as crucial for competing on multiple fronts.

Although formal negotiations with Brighton have yet to begin, sources close to the club suggest that internal discussions are already underway.

Chelsea have been monitoring Barco’s progress throughout his loan spell in France and believe he could play a key role in their ongoing midfield rebuild.

Barco’s ability to seamlessly transition between defense and midfield has impressed Maresca, with the player catching their attention due to his ball retention, positional fluidity and high pressing.

Enzo Maresca is ready for a busy summer window

The Argentine’s development will continue to be tracked closely, and should Chelsea decide to move forward, a deal could be pursued once the transfer window opens.

With interest mounting and Barco’s stock rising, the young South American could soon become a hot topic in the summer market, and potentially a new face at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are also interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike.

While on the defensive front, Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is on the club’s radar.

Boost for Liverpool as Chelsea abandon pursuit of “great leader” with 16-G/A this season