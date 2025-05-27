Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during a Premier League match (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for the Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku this summer.

According to Fichajes, they are looking to negotiate a loan deal for the 27-year-old French attacker, and they would be willing to sign him permanently in the summer for €45 million.

Nkunku has been linked with Newcastle United as well.

Will Chelsea let him leave on loan?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to let the player leave on loan with an option to buy. Tottenham are unwilling to make a significant immediate financial commitment for the player. It would be a no-risk acquisition for them if they manage to get the deal done on their terms.

The 27-year-old has not been a regular starter for Chelsea, and he needs regular game time. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham if they can get the deal done. He is versatile enough to operate on either flank as well as centrally. The French attacker will add goals and creativity to the side. He has 14 goals to his name this season despite not starting regularly for Chelsea. The player has five assists to his name as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Tottenham could use Christopher Nkunku

Tottenham have secured Champions League qualification, and they need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window. Signing quality attackers will be a priority for them. Richarlison has been linked with an exit from the club after an underwhelming campaign plagued by injuries. Timo Werner will also leave the club permanently when his loan deal expires.

Tottenham must look to bring in a dynamic attacker like Nkunku in the summer, and it will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can sort out an agreement quickly.

Chelsea would ideally look to sell the player permanently this summer and recoup a substantial amount of money for him. They could use the funds to improve their squad this summer.