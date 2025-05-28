(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have made their first move of the summer transfer window – and it’s one with the long-term in mind.

The Midlands club are set to secure the signing of Zepiqueno Redmond from Feyenoord, with a contract running until June 2029.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, “Aston Villa agree deal to sign Zepiqueno Redmond on a free transfer from Feyenoord, here we go!”

The 18-year-old will join the Premier League outfit on a free, with the deal now agreed and set in motion ahead of the 2025/26 season.

A product of the Eredivisie side’s youth system, Redmond had been attracting attention from a number of clubs across Europe in recent months.

Villa have moved quickly to finalise terms with the versatile teenager, who can operate in a range of roles and is viewed as a long-term project by the coaching staff at Villa Park.

Villa look to the future with Redmond addition

While not expected to immediately break into Unai Emery’s first team, the Dutchman’s arrival underlines the club’s efforts to strengthen their development squad.

It is also a move that reflects the growing importance of youth recruitment at the top level, with several clubs now prioritising early deals for emerging European talent.

Redmond is expected to initially train with Villa’s U21 side but could be integrated into senior sessions depending on his progress during pre-season.

With the summer window soon to be officially open and the 2024/25 campaign wrapped up, Villa’s activity is likely to ramp up in the coming weeks.

They have been linked with both the LOSC Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and Espanyol stopper Joan Garcia, to replace a soon-to-depart Emi Martinez, now this move for Redmond shows a proactive approach to this early stages of the transfer window.

