Marcus Rashford of Aston Villa arrives at the stadium prior a the Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Barcelona are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

According to the Spanish publication SPORT, Deco met with the agent of the England International earlier today in Barcelona.

Barcelona dream of Luis Diaz

It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign the player. Rashford is valued at €40 million, and he is no longer a key player for Manchester United. They are prepared to let go of him for the right price. The report further claims that Liverpool star Luis Diaz is the dream target for Barcelona, but they are fully aware of the fact that it will be very difficult to secure the signing of the Colombian international. Therefore, they are looking at more realistic options, and Rashford has been identified as a low-cost target.

The Manchester United-owned player was on loan at Aston Villa over the last few months, and he did reasonably well for them. He will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football. Joining Barcelona will be an exceptional opportunity for him, and he’s likely to be attracted to the idea. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could help him fight for major trophies.

Marcus Rashford would be a useful addition

Barcelona have won the Spanish league title this season, and they will look to do well in the Champions League next year. They need to add more quality and depth to the side, and the Manchester United attack could be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals, pace, and creativity to the side.

The reported €40 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality and experience. He could justify the investment in future.