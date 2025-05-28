Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks during a pitch side interview. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Spanish defender Mario Gila from Italian club Lazio.

According to a report from Il Messaggero via Linterista, Chelsea have submitted a €35 million offer for the 24-year-old central defender, but Lazio are holding out for a fee of around €50 million.

Recently, we covered reports that Chelsea could submit an offer for Gila, and it seems that they have acted on their interest. Tottenham and Manchester City have been linked with the player as well.

The former Real Madrid Academy graduate has been an important player for the Italian club, and it is no surprise that Chelsea are keen on him. They need to string them at the back, and the Spaniard could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Real Madrid and left the club in 2022. The Spanish giants included a sell-on clause in his contract, and they are set to receive a substantial amount of money from his sale. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to improve on their offer in the coming weeks.

Chelsea need defensive depth

Gila is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a full-back. He has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League. He could be an important player for Chelsea.

The Blues have secured qualification for the Champions League, and they will look to fight for trophies next season. They have looked vulnerable at the back this past season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch.

Premier League move could be tempting for Mario Gila

Gila has shown his quality in Italy, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to move to England now. It will be an exciting challenge for him, and he would get to test himself against world-class players in the Premier League.

Chelsea have the resources to pay €50 million for him, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.