Domenico Tedesco of RB Leipzig speaks with Christopher Vivell. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Benjamin Sesko from German club RB Leipzig, and they will face competition from Arsenal.

Both English clubs are keen on the 21-year-old Slovenian international striker, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The striker has been outstanding for the German club this season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

He has the tools to develop into a quality Premier League striker, and he would be a superb addition for the two clubs.

Man United need a striker

Manchester United need to bring in an upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. Signing the attacker could prove to be a wise decision. He will add goals and creativity to the side. His ability to take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations will add unpredictability to the Manchester United attack as well.

According to a report from BILD, Manchester United director Christopher Vivell watched Sesko in action last month, and he knows the player well, having signed him for RB Salzburg when he was 16 years old. It remains to be seen whether he can play a key role in bringing the player to Old Trafford.

Arsenal keen on Benjamin Sesko

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in the player as well, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him. They need to bring in a reliable striker this summer. They have struggled to score goals consistently, and it has cost them a league title.

Signing a reliable striker could make a huge difference for them, and Sesko has the potential to develop into a key player for the London club.

The striker is reportedly valued at €70 million, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United and Arsenal are prepared to pay up. They have the resources to afford the player, and he could justify the investment in future.

Sesko has been linked with Tottenham as well.