Ademola Lookman is rapidly becoming one of the most in-demand players of the summer transfer window, with a host of top European clubs vying for his signature.

The Atalanta and Nigeria international has enjoyed a sensational season, scoring 20 goals and providing 7 assists across all competitions, establishing himself as a key figure in Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad.

Lookman’s explosive form has not gone unnoticed. Clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Juventus, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Barcelona have all shown varying degrees of interest in the versatile forward.

The 27-year-old’s ability to operate across the front line, whether on either wing or as a second striker, makes him a wanted player.

Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Lookman

Arsenal are said to be particularly impressed with Lookman’s adaptability and believe he could offer critical depth to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options, according to Caught Offside.

His style of play is seen as a natural fit for Arteta’s high-intensity style. However, competition for the former RB Leipzig and Leicester City winger is fierce, with Man United and Newcastle also pursuing reinforcements in similar positions.

Liverpool are also firmly in the race. The Reds had previously attempted to sign Lookman in January, only to be rebuffed by Atalanta, who were unwilling to sell mid-season.

With a new era at Anfield under Arne Slot, Liverpool are expected to revive their interest this summer.

Arsenal face heavy competition

Juventus have also emerged as contenders, though their financial flexibility could be restricted after already committing €60 million to other transfers.

Meeting Atalanta’s valuation of €60 million for Lookman would require significant adjustments.

Barcelona have also made initial contact with the player's representatives to assess his willingness to make the move to La Liga.

Barcelona have also made initial contact with the player’s representatives to assess his willingness to make the move to La Liga.

Despite Lookman’s desire to take the next step in his career, Atalanta remain firm on their asking price.

Unless a club meets their €60 million valuation, the Serie A side are prepared to keep hold of their star.

Meanwhile, the Gunner are also interested in a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

