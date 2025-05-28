(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain could face a significant attacking midfield departure this summer, as their South Korean international Lee Kang-in becomes one of the hottest topics of the transfer window.

The attacking midfielder, who arrived in the French capital in 2023, is now at the center of widespread transfer speculation following the breakdown of contract extension talks with the Ligue 1 champions.

Despite being under contract until 2028, the player’s long-term future at PSG appears increasingly uncertain.

Talks over a new deal have stalled, and the club’s inability to secure his commitment has opened the door to potential suitors across Europe.

Man United want Paris Saint-Germain star

Among the pick of the clubs are Manchester United who have made a move to sign the 24-year-old this summer, according to Caught Offside.

With Ruben Amorim looking to add an attacking midfield star to his squad, someone who could provide creativity as well as score goals. he has identified the PSG star as one of his targets.

Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest have all made contact or registered interest.

Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, have reignited their long-standing admiration for the player.

Simeone had attempted to bring him to the Spanish capital before his move to PSG and now sees the midfielder as a key solution to his team’s need for a left-footed creative presence.

Reports suggest the La Liga giants are considering a formal approach in the coming weeks.

Napoli, meanwhile, are also pushing hard for his signature. With Kevin De Bruyne likely to join them this summer, the Italian side view the PSG playmaker as a complementary piece in their new-look midfield.

Lee Kang-in wants an active role

The player himself is prioritising career development over a high-profile destination. He scored six goals for PSG this season and provided the same number of assists.

He wants more playing time and a manager who will trust and build around him.

While he maintains a positive working relationship with Luis Enrique and remains focused on PSG’s season finale, he has rejected a long-term offer from the club.

With multiple Premier League and European sides circling, PSG must act quickly if they hope to retain one of their most technically gifted stars.

As far as United targets are concerned, they are looking to sign Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap this summer.

‘Unstoppable’ Man United star ready to take pay-cut to seal move away from the club