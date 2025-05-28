“My agent met the club last week”: Liverpool star drops update on future amid “completely fake” rumours

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool celebrates with the Premier League. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has now opened up on his future and a potential contract extension at the club. 

The 25-year-old defender will be out of contract next summer, and Liverpool have offered him a new deal. However, the two parties are yet to finalise an agreement. The defender has now revealed that his agent has already met with the club, and they have made him an offer.

The player has not accepted the offer from the club, and he has presented them with a counter offer. He has also revealed that everything else circulating on social media is completely fake, and he was never close to agreeing on a new deal with the club. 

There have been rumours that he could look to run down his contract and leave on a free. The defender rubbished such rumours as well. 

Konate on rumours surrounding his future

He said (h/t Independent): “My agent met the club last week, but I don’t know what will happen.

“I cannot say what my agent said to me, but yeah, we will see what will happen.

“I just want to say one thing: everything you saw on social media is completely fake. I didn’t even ask for something from the club.

“They made me an offer, and I replied to them with something, that is it. The rest, that I want to wait until the end (of his contract), all of it is completely fake.

“In November (it was claimed) I am very close to signing the deal. I was like, ‘ah, they have more information than me’ because it was not true at that moment, and that is why I was a little bit mad.”

More Stories / Latest News
Euro giants could hijack Liverpool move for “absolutely exceptional” attacker
From Italy: Chelsea offer for former Real Madrid player confirmed, asking price revealed
Man United, Liverpool begin preliminary contacts to sign 25-year-old Barcelona target

Liverpool must keep Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is set to become a free agent next year. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There is no doubt that he is a key player for the club, and Liverpool need to hold onto him. Apart from being a top-class defender, he is one of the leaders of the dressing room. Liverpool will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need to keep players of his quality.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties can work out an agreement in the coming weeks. 

More Stories Ibrahima Konate

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *