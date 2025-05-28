Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool celebrates with the Premier League. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has now opened up on his future and a potential contract extension at the club.

The 25-year-old defender will be out of contract next summer, and Liverpool have offered him a new deal. However, the two parties are yet to finalise an agreement. The defender has now revealed that his agent has already met with the club, and they have made him an offer.

The player has not accepted the offer from the club, and he has presented them with a counter offer. He has also revealed that everything else circulating on social media is completely fake, and he was never close to agreeing on a new deal with the club.

There have been rumours that he could look to run down his contract and leave on a free. The defender rubbished such rumours as well.

Konate on rumours surrounding his future

He said (h/t Independent): “My agent met the club last week, but I don’t know what will happen. “I cannot say what my agent said to me, but yeah, we will see what will happen. “I just want to say one thing: everything you saw on social media is completely fake. I didn’t even ask for something from the club. “They made me an offer, and I replied to them with something, that is it. The rest, that I want to wait until the end (of his contract), all of it is completely fake. “In November (it was claimed) I am very close to signing the deal. I was like, ‘ah, they have more information than me’ because it was not true at that moment, and that is why I was a little bit mad.”

Liverpool must keep Ibrahima Konate

There is no doubt that he is a key player for the club, and Liverpool need to hold onto him. Apart from being a top-class defender, he is one of the leaders of the dressing room. Liverpool will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need to keep players of his quality.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties can work out an agreement in the coming weeks.