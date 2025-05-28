Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike at the end of the season, and they will face competition from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old French attacker has done quite well for the German club this season, and he has 22 goals to his name in all competitions. He has picked up 12 assists along the way as well.

Liverpool keen on Frenchman

According to Sky Sports, Arne Slot and Michael Edwards are keen on the talented young attacker, and they have already put out feelers for the striker.

The report further claims that initial talks have already taken place, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Liverpool are reportedly playing a clever tactical game in order to get the deal done. They need to bring in an upgrade on Darwin Nunez this summer.

The striker has a €100 million release clause in his contract, and it is fair to assume that no club will want to pay that kind of money for him. Although he is an elite talent, he remains largely unproven at the highest level.

Liverpool will probably look to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money. They will face strong competition from Chelsea, who are keen on the French attacker as well.

Chelsea eyeing Hugo Ekitike

The Blues need to find a quality upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, and Ekitike would be a solid acquisition. He has shown his ability in the Bundesliga, and he has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League as well.

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to join them will be quite tempting for the player. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.