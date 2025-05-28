(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly facing an increasingly uncertain future at Old Trafford as new manager Ruben Amorim begins to reshape the squad in his image.

According Football Insider, the Portuguese manager has not been impressed by Garnacho’s attitude and application behind the scenes, and has made it clear the Argentine is not a central part of his long-term plans.

Garnacho, 20, has been one of the few bright sparks for United during a turbulent 2024/25 season.

However, Amorim, known for his tactical discipline and demand for high standards, is reportedly unhappy with aspects of Garnacho’s professionalism and training performances.

Garnacho is unhappy at Man United

The player also expressed his disappointment after he was dropped from the starting line up of the Europa League final. It only goes to show that he does not have the complete trust of the manager.

Mick Brown, former Man United chief scout, has provided the latest update on Garnacho’s future at the club.

“It looks like Garnacho will be leaving this summer,” he told Football Insider.

“He was upset about being left out of the team for Europa League final, which is understandable.

“But this isn’t a decision that has been made overnight, it’s been going on for months.

“Amorim has been forcing and pushing him out, because he feels he’s not the right fit for his system and the way he wants to play.

“That’s fair enough, every manager has preferences and players they do and don’t like.”

Amorim wants to reshuffle his attack

While no formal transfer discussions have yet taken place, the club is expected to listen to offers.

United are unlikely to let him go cheaply, with his age and potential commanding a significant transfer fee.

Just like in the January transfer window, Chelsea remain interested in signing the Argentine star this summer.

Like Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee could also head out of the club this summer in a major reshuffle of United’s attacking options.

